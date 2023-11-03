RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
ED trying to tarnish my image: Chh'garh CM
November 03, 2023  22:50
image
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of making a "malicious attempt" to tarnish his image ahead of the assembly polls in the state this month.
  
He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of taking help of central investigation agencies after failing to take on the ruling Congress in the state.

The ED earlier on Friday claimed that a forensic analysis and a statement made by a 'cash courier' have led to "startling allegations" that Mahadev betting app promoters paid about Rs 508 crore to the Chhattisgarh chief minister so far, and that "these are subject matter of investigation".

Baghel, in a social media post uploaded late in  the evening, said, "As I have said earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party wants to contest Chhattisgarh elections with the help of agencies like ED, IT, DRI and CBI. Just before the elections, ED has made the most malicious attempt to tarnish my image. This is a political attempt through ED to defame the popular Congress government."

In the name of  investigation into Mahadev betting app, the ED first raided the houses of people who were close to him and now on the basis of the statement of an unknown person it has accused him of taking Rs 508 crore, he said.

"See the cunningness of ED that after revealing the statement of that person, it has written in a short sentence that the statement is a subject matter of investigation. If no investigation has been done then issuing a press release on the statement of one person not only reflects the intentions of the ED but also reveals the bad intentions of the Central Government, Baghel said.

"At present, elections are going on in the state. Everything is in the hands of the Election Commission. Apart from the police, CRPF personnel are conducting checks. In such a situation, the question arises how people have managed to reach Chhattisgarh with such a huge amount of cash. Is there any involvement of central agencies in this too? Has this amount been brought in the chests which have reached (Raipur) by a special plane with ED officers and security agencies?" he  asked. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh
Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh

Mizoram will be voting for total 40 seats in a single phase while polls in Chhattisgarh (90 seats) will be conducted in two phases on November 7 (20 seats) and remaining 70 seats on November 17.

Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists
Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists

Armoured vehicles of the Israel Defense Forces are seen during their ground operations at a location given as Gaza.

Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!
Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!

Dunki arrives at the right time after seeing Shah Rukh doing the heavy-duty action in his last two blockbusters. In a pleasant change, he is not tied up to any life-saving mission or out on a blood-soaked revenge, notes Mayur Sanap.

SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs
SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs

One of the resolutions uploaded on the apex court website said a vacancy in the office of the chief justice of the Uttarakhand high court has arisen consequent upon retirement of Justice Vipin Sanghi on October 26, 2023.

Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference
Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference

In the post-match press conference, Iyer was quizzed about short ball being a problem for him and Iyer, in reply, snapped at the reporter saying: 'When you say it's a problem for me what do you mean?'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances