ED raids in Rajasthan in Jal Jivan Mission 'scam'





A total of 25 premises in the state capital Jaipur, and Dausa, including that of ACS in the PHE department, Subodh Agarwal, are being covered, they said. Some other linked persons are also being covered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.





The central agency had carried out similar raids in this case in September. The state will vote for its 200-member assembly on November 25. PTI

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted fresh searches in poll-bound Rajasthan, including at the premises of a senior IAS officer, as part of its money laundering investigation into the alleged Jal Jivan Mission scam, official sources said.