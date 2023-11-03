RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Demo 2.0: Mega queues to exchange Rs 2000 notes
November 03, 2023  11:14
A long queue was seen outside the RBI's regional office in Chandigarh, with people coming from far and wide from Himachal Haryana and Punjab to exchange their Rs 2000 notes.

After commercial banks stopped accepting Rs 2000 banknotes, people have now started lining up in 19 offices of the Reserve Bank of India to exchange their high-denomination notes.

The last day for the public to avail of exchange or to deposit high-value Rs 2000 banknotes at the banks was Saturday (October 7).

As per the latest Reserve Bank of India data, only about Rs 10,000 crore (or less than 3 per cent) of the currency notes remained in circulation. This essentially meant over 97 per cent of the total value of Rs 2,000 banknotes were back in the banking system.

The total value of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023 - the date on which RBI decided to withdraw the banknote.

The window for deposit and or exchange of the Rs 2,000 banknotes continues to be available at the 19 issue offices of RBI.
