Church, civil society seek change in state election result date





Elections to the 40-member assembly will take place on November 7 and counting will be held on December 3, which falls on a Sunday.





On Friday, the Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC), a body comprising major churches, NGO Coordination Committee, a conglomerate of major civil society organisations and student bodies, Mizoram People's Forum (MPF), a church-sponsored poll watchdog, and political parties wrote to the poll panel through the state chief electoral officer (CEO) requesting it to reschedule the counting date, a church leader said.





Last month too, political parties, NGOs and a church body had written to the Election Commission appealing it to reschedule the date.

Churches, civil society groups and political parties in Mizoram have again requested the Election Commission to reschedule the date of counting.