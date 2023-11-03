RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Church, civil society seek change in state election result date
November 03, 2023  20:21
Representational image
Churches, civil society groups and political parties in Mizoram have again requested the Election Commission to reschedule the date of counting. 

Elections to the 40-member assembly will take place on November 7 and counting will be held on December 3, which falls on a Sunday. 

On Friday, the Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC), a body comprising major churches, NGO Coordination Committee, a conglomerate of major civil society organisations and student bodies, Mizoram People's Forum (MPF), a church-sponsored poll watchdog, and political parties wrote to the poll panel through the state chief electoral officer (CEO) requesting it to reschedule the counting date, a church leader said. 

Last month too, political parties, NGOs and a church body had written to the Election Commission appealing it to reschedule the date.
