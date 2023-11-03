RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BJP's poll drama: Cong after ED's claims against Baghel
November 03, 2023  21:52
image
The Congress on Friday alleged that faced with the prospects of a "certain defeat" in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unleashed his "last remaining astra" - ED - to damage the reputation of its leaders.
   
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh's attack at the prime minister came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed that a forensic analysis and a statement made by a "cash courier" have led to "startling allegations" that Mahadev betting app promoters have paid about Rs 508 crore to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel so far and that "these are subject matter of investigation".
 
In a post on X, Ramesh said, "Faced with the prospects of a certain defeat in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the PM has unleashed his last remaining astra - ED - the Modiastra to damage the reputations of Congress leaders."
 
But the people of Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are the Congress party's "kavach" (shield), he said.
 
"Mr. Modi's threats and intimidations will only strengthen the resolve of voters who know this is just election drama reflecting the BJP's desperation," Ramesh said.
 
The Enforcement Directorate had also recently raided the premises of Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra in Jaipur and Sikar as part of its money laundering investigation linked to the recruitment exam paper leak case. 
 
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot was also questioned by the probe agency recently in connection with a case. -- PTI  
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh
Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh

Mizoram will be voting for total 40 seats in a single phase while polls in Chhattisgarh (90 seats) will be conducted in two phases on November 7 (20 seats) and remaining 70 seats on November 17.

Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists
Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists

Armoured vehicles of the Israel Defense Forces are seen during their ground operations at a location given as Gaza.

Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!
Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!

Dunki arrives at the right time after seeing Shah Rukh doing the heavy-duty action in his last two blockbusters. In a pleasant change, he is not tied up to any life-saving mission or out on a blood-soaked revenge, notes Mayur Sanap.

SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs
SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs

One of the resolutions uploaded on the apex court website said a vacancy in the office of the chief justice of the Uttarakhand high court has arisen consequent upon retirement of Justice Vipin Sanghi on October 26, 2023.

Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference
Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference

In the post-match press conference, Iyer was quizzed about short ball being a problem for him and Iyer, in reply, snapped at the reporter saying: 'When you say it's a problem for me what do you mean?'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances