BJP's Ch'garh manifesto: 12k pa for married women
November 03, 2023  17:02
image
Unveiling the BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the double-engine government will make Chhattisgarh a fully-developed state over the next five years if elected. 

The 90-member Chhattisgarh is scheduled to poll for the Assembly in two phases -- November 7 and 17. 

Listing out the BJP's salient promises to the people of Chhattisgarh in the manifesto, titled 'Modi ki Guarantee 2023', Shah said, "As mentioned in our manifesto, the BJP, if voted back in Chhattisgarh, will launch the Krishi Unnati Yojana, as part of which we will purchase 21 quintals/acre of paddy at the price of Rs 3,100. The amount raised from our purchase would be passed on to the farmers." 

"We have also decided to give Rs 12,000 per year to all married women while filling one lakh vacant positions (in government offices) in two years. We have also resolved to build 18 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and ensure the supply of tap water to every single house in the state. We will also provide a grant of Rs 10,000 annually to landless farmers and set up 500 more Jan Ausadhi Kendras across the state," he added. 

 Lashing out at Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the Union Home Minister accused him of "planting fake news" in local dailies. He added that the Centre addressed security challenges arising out of Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the Congress government robbed public money instead of waiving farmers' loans.
