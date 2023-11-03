74 US hostages held in Gaza reach Egypt

White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby highlighted that so far 74 United States citizens being held by the Hamas terror group in Gaza, have arrived on the Egyptian side, in addition to the five Americans who were deported from Gaza on Wednesday.





"So far, 74 US citizens and family members arrived on the Egyptian side. That's in addition to the five Americans who departed Gaza yesterday," Kirby said on Thursday (local time), adding, "I want to stress that these numbers are changing in real-time."





The Washington Post reported that there were about 400 US citizens stuck in Gaza as of Thursday morning, according to the United States.





He further expressed gratitude towards US President Joe Biden's leadership that the US has been involved in due to which more Americans have been able to get out of Gaza today, according to The White House statement.





To further help these hostages, the 'US Embassy Cairo has deployed a consular team to the Rafah crossing to support all these folks, make sure they get back to the embassy, and then we work with them on onward movement as appropriate', Kirby stressed.





He further assured that the US will continue to be focused on getting as many Americans out as quickly as possible.





"We still fully expect that more Americans will be able to depart -- hopefully more today, but certainly we're looking for them to depart at a similar pace, if not -- if not better than what -- what we've seen," he added. -- ANI





IMAGE: The Rafah border. Image only for representation. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

