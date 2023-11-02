RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Woman among two injured in Mumbai building fire
November 02, 2023  19:56
File image
File image
Two people, including a woman, suffered minor burn injuries in a fire that erupted in an 11-storey residential building in suburban Ghatkopar (East) on Thursday afternoon, civic officials said. 

A civic official said the blaze broke out in a flat on the fourth floor of the building, 'Sahyadri', in the Pantnagar area of the suburb at around 1.15 pm. 

Fire brigade personnel doused the flames in an operation lasting about 30 minutes, he said. 

The blaze, whose cause was not immediately known, was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, wooden furniture and clothes in the fourth floor flat, stated the official. 

Two people, a 37-year-old man and a woman aged 36, sustained minor injuries and were rushed to the nearby civic-run Rajawadi Hospital for treatment, the official said. 

On Wednesday, a fire had erupted in a 14-storey residential tower in Tilak Nagar, located close to Ghatkopar in Mumbai's eastern suburbs, but no one was injured. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Jarange calls off fast, to march on Mumbai if Maratha quota not given in 2 months
Jarange calls off fast, to march on Mumbai if Maratha quota not given in 2 months

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Thursday ended his nine-day-old indefinite fast, but warned of a bigger agitation if no action was taken in two months on giving reservation benefits to the community.

FPIs hoist their sails as they head for calmer waters
FPIs hoist their sails as they head for calmer waters

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have withdrawn Rs 25,305 crore from domestic markets since September. FPIs were net sellers in the first two months of 2023, but from March to August, they purchased equities worth Rs 1.7 trillion....

WC PHOTOS: India thrash Sri Lanka by 302 runs, qualify for semi-finals
WC PHOTOS: India thrash Sri Lanka by 302 runs, qualify for semi-finals

IMAGES from the World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka played at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Thursday

Mizoram polls: Won't ally with BJP even if we fail to get majority, says ZPM
Mizoram polls: Won't ally with BJP even if we fail to get majority, says ZPM

Zoram People's Movement's working chairman K Sapdanga made the announcement after the Congress accused the party of entering into a "secret understanding" with the BJP for forming a post-poll alliance.

Mahua, Oppn MPs storm out over 'personal, unethical questions' by LS panel
Mahua, Oppn MPs storm out over 'personal, unethical questions' by LS panel

Opposition members of the Lok Sabha ethics committee on Thursday stormed out of a meeting along with Mahua Moitra, accusing the panel's chairperson of asking the Trinamool Congress MP personal and unethical questions.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances