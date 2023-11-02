Woman among two injured in Mumbai building fire





A civic official said the blaze broke out in a flat on the fourth floor of the building, 'Sahyadri', in the Pantnagar area of the suburb at around 1.15 pm.





Fire brigade personnel doused the flames in an operation lasting about 30 minutes, he said.





The blaze, whose cause was not immediately known, was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, wooden furniture and clothes in the fourth floor flat, stated the official.





Two people, a 37-year-old man and a woman aged 36, sustained minor injuries and were rushed to the nearby civic-run Rajawadi Hospital for treatment, the official said.





On Wednesday, a fire had erupted in a 14-storey residential tower in Tilak Nagar, located close to Ghatkopar in Mumbai's eastern suburbs, but no one was injured. -- PTI

