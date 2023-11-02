RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


US on Syria attacks: Will respond if...
November 02, 2023  13:19
Arafat Barbakh/Reuters
Arafat Barbakh/Reuters
After the October 7 attack by Iranian-backed Hamas forces on Israel, the US military has blamed other Iranian-backed proxy groups for near-daily attacks against its forces in Iraq and Syria.

US forces in Iraq and Syria have been attacked with drones or rockets at least 27 times in recent days, a Pentagon spokesman said on Tuesday (local time) as cited by a Voice of America report.US personnel believe that retaliatory action is required before more powerful weaponry is used against the US military.

The US military has responded with precision strikes against facilities in Syria tied to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and affiliated groups, but the attacks against American personnel, while largely unsuccessful, have not stopped, according to Voice of America.

After nearly 30 days of continuous attacks on American military vessels, American Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin has warned, "If this does not stop, then we will respond."

Senior Republic Senator, Marco Antonio Rubio expressed concerns that responses to attacks on the US military have not been strong enough. Rubio believes, "If we do not have a credible deterrence with Iranians, these attacks are going to escalate".

Rubio speaking in a video posted on the Voice of America website claimed that Iranian-back proxy fighters will, "involve weaponry of increasing sophistication and lethality."

With Israel intensifying its retaliatory assault on Hamas targets in Gaza, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to travel to Israel and Jordan on Friday. -- PTI
