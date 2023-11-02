RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Top priority to evacuating citizens from Gaza: US
November 02, 2023  09:09
The US State Department on Wednesday (local time) said that their top priority is to get the Rafah crossing point between Egypt and the Gaza Strip open, not just for trucks coming in, but for US citizens and other foreign nationals coming out.

During the press briefing, State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller said, "It has been a top priority for the United States to get Rafah open, not just for the trucks coming in, but for US nationals and other foreign nationals coming out."

Miller said that US President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Special Envoy for Middle East Humanitarian Issues, David Satterfield have been on the ground negotiating the details.

The State Department said that the US wants to take out its citizens and their families out as safely as possible, and the US Embassy in Cairo is standing by to provide assistance as the citizens enter Egypt.

"As a result of these efforts, an initial group of foreign nationals, including US citizens departed Gaza through Rafah today. And we expect the exits of US citizens and foreign nationals to continue over the next several days," he added.

Mathew Miller said that the the US has contacted its citizens and their families have been asked to monitor their emails for specific instructions about how to exit.

"We can get the US citizens and their families out as safely as possible. In the past 24 hours, we have informed US citizens and their family and family members with whom we are in contact that they will be assigned specific departure dates. We have asked them to monitor their email regularly over the next 24 to 72 hours for specific instructions about how to exit," Miller said. -- ANI
