TN guv attends Madurai varsity convocation amid protest by DMK, CPI-M
November 02, 2023  21:30
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi attended the 55th convocation of Madurai Kamaraj University in Madurai on Thursday amid a black flag protest by the Communist Party of India-Marxist members and a boycott by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam minister K Ponmudy. 

The CPI-M, an ally of the ruling DMK, held a black flag protest condemning the Governor for not accepting a proposal to confer an honorary doctorate degree on freedom fighter and Communist veteran N Sankaraiah in recognition of his services. 

Scores of party cadres were detained by the police for staging the protest and were later let off. 

As he had announced on Wednesday, state higher education minister K Ponmudy boycotted the convocation ceremony as Ravi declined the proposal to confer an honorary doctorate on Sankaraiah. 

"Despite the syndicate and the senate passing resolutions and my request, the Governor has refused to award him a doctorate degree. He should explain the reason for his action," Ponmudy, who is pro-chancellor of the university, told reporters, announcing his decision to stay away from the convocation. -- PTI
