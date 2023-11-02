Six held for assaulting, urinating on SC youths in TN





The arrested, all in the 21 to 25 years age group, said to be under the influence of alcohol, accosted the youths and asked them to reveal their caste identity, said the police.





Upon revealing their identity, the gang of six assaulted, stripped, and urinated on the two who were returning after a bath from Thamirabarani river, said Thatchanallur police, who registered cases under various sections of the IPC including the SC/ST Atrocities Act.





According to the victims, who are currently undergoing treatment at the Tirunelveli Medical College hospital in Tirunelveli, the gang robbed them of two mobile phones, silver jewellery and extorted Rs 5,000 from them.





"They appeared to be high on ganja (cannabis). They called us and asked about our caste and native place when we were getting ready to ride our bike after a bath in the river on Monday. No sooner we answered than they began attacking us with sticks and knives," the victims said.





One of the injured had to contact his office to have Rs 5,000 digitally transferred to the gang.





Once the money was credited, they took the victim's bike to withdraw money from a nearby ATM. -- PTI

