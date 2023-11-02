RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Six held for assaulting, urinating on SC youths in TN
November 02, 2023  17:59
image
Six persons were arrested allegedly for assaulting, stripping, and urinating on two youths from Scheduled Caste in the district, police said on Thursday. 

The arrested, all in the 21 to 25 years age group, said to be under the influence of alcohol, accosted the youths and asked them to reveal their caste identity, said the police. 

Upon revealing their identity, the gang of six assaulted, stripped, and urinated on the two who were returning after a bath from Thamirabarani river, said Thatchanallur police, who registered cases under various sections of the IPC including the SC/ST Atrocities Act. 

According to the victims, who are currently undergoing treatment at the Tirunelveli Medical College hospital in Tirunelveli, the gang robbed them of two mobile phones, silver jewellery and extorted Rs 5,000 from them. 

"They appeared to be high on ganja (cannabis). They called us and asked about our caste and native place when we were getting ready to ride our bike after a bath in the river on Monday. No sooner we answered than they began attacking us with sticks and knives," the victims said. 

One of the injured had to contact his office to have Rs 5,000 digitally transferred to the gang. 

Once the money was credited, they took the victim's bike to withdraw money from a nearby ATM. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

WC PHOTOS: India step on the accelerator
WC PHOTOS: India step on the accelerator

IMAGES from the World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka played at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Thursday

3 men strip, molest IIT-BHU student; make video of the act
3 men strip, molest IIT-BHU student; make video of the act

A student of IIT-Benares Hindu University, Varanasi, was allegedly molested and stripped by three motorcycle-borne men, who also recorded a video of the act, near her hostel, the police said on Thursday.

Mahua, Oppn MPs storm out over 'personal, unethical questions' by LS panel
Mahua, Oppn MPs storm out over 'personal, unethical questions' by LS panel

Opposition members of the Lok Sabha ethics committee on Thursday stormed out of a meeting along with Mahua Moitra, accusing the panel's chairperson of asking the Trinamool Congress MP personal and unethical questions.

Spinners make Afghanistan favourites against Holland
Spinners make Afghanistan favourites against Holland

Afghanistan (6 points) will not only look to secure two points against the Dutch (4 points) but also aim to win big and improve the net run-rate

Rubaiya case: Yasin Malik, aide appear in court; another accused identified
Rubaiya case: Yasin Malik, aide appear in court; another accused identified

Ali Mohammad Mir, who is the prime accused in the kidnapping case after Malik, had taken Rubaiya Sayeed in his vehicle to Sopore from Srinagar and kept her at a guesthouse.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances