RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ragging death : JU begins separating hostels for freshers
November 02, 2023  19:49
image
The Jadavpur University has shifted about 100 first year students to the hostel inside its campus based on a recommendation by its internal inquiry committee after the ragging and death of an undergraduate fresher in August, varsity officials said on Thursday. 

Twelve senior students residing in a floor of the building will leave as soon as their upcoming semester exams are over, he told PTI

The process of shifting the junior students to the hostel earmarked for first year students started in October, he said. 

"Repair and renovation of another adjacent building, which houses some non-teaching staff, is on. Once the work is over it will house another 40 first year students. The building will be meant for housing only freshers," the official said. 

The internal inquiry committee had suggested Jadavpur University authorities to demarcate hostel accomodation at the earliest in the wake of the fall of a 17-year old first year student from the third floor balcony of the boys' main hostel on August 9 night after intense ragging by seniors. 

The fresher had died in hospital the next morning. 

The university official said the Y block of boys' main hostel building, where the August 9 incident took place, does not have any fresher currently and only seniors are housed there. 

The main hostel building is, however, located outside the university campus near Jadavpur police station. 

JU officiating Vice-chancellor Buddhadeb Sau said in September that among several recommendations of the committee, the university will seek to forthwith put into effect the proposal to segregate freshers and seniors in a given time frame. 

For other proposals the opinion of the highest decision making body -- the executive council -- will be required. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Jarange calls off fast, to march on Mumbai if Maratha quota not given in 2 months
Jarange calls off fast, to march on Mumbai if Maratha quota not given in 2 months

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Thursday ended his nine-day-old indefinite fast, but warned of a bigger agitation if no action was taken in two months on giving reservation benefits to the community.

FPIs hoist their sails as they head for calmer waters
FPIs hoist their sails as they head for calmer waters

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have withdrawn Rs 25,305 crore from domestic markets since September. FPIs were net sellers in the first two months of 2023, but from March to August, they purchased equities worth Rs 1.7 trillion....

WC PHOTOS: India thrash Sri Lanka by 302 runs, qualify for semi-finals
WC PHOTOS: India thrash Sri Lanka by 302 runs, qualify for semi-finals

IMAGES from the World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka played at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Thursday

Mizoram polls: Won't ally with BJP even if we fail to get majority, says ZPM
Mizoram polls: Won't ally with BJP even if we fail to get majority, says ZPM

Zoram People's Movement's working chairman K Sapdanga made the announcement after the Congress accused the party of entering into a "secret understanding" with the BJP for forming a post-poll alliance.

Mahua, Oppn MPs storm out over 'personal, unethical questions' by LS panel
Mahua, Oppn MPs storm out over 'personal, unethical questions' by LS panel

Opposition members of the Lok Sabha ethics committee on Thursday stormed out of a meeting along with Mahua Moitra, accusing the panel's chairperson of asking the Trinamool Congress MP personal and unethical questions.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances