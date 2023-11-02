RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Priyanka Gandhi's campaign trip to Mizoram cancelled
November 02, 2023  18:38
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vandra's scheduled campaign trip to poll-bound Mizoram on Friday has been cancelled, a party leader said. 

The Congress general secretary was scheduled to address a small gathering of people at Treasury Square in the state capital Aizawl, followed by a public meeting at Kawrtethawveng in Mamit district. 

"Due to unavoidable reasons, Priyanka Gandhi's visit stands cancelled," a senior Congress leader said in Aizawl on Thursday. 

The Congress is contesting in all the 40 seats. 

In the outgoing assembly, it has four MLAs. 

Polling for the Mizoram assembly will be held on November 7 and votes will be counted on December 3. -- PTI
