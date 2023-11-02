Priyanka Gandhi's campaign trip to Mizoram cancelled

Priyanka Gandhi's campaign trip to Mizoram cancelledNovember 02, 2023 18:38
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vandra's scheduled campaign trip to poll-bound Mizoram on Friday has been cancelled, a party leader said.
The Congress general secretary was scheduled to address a small gathering of people at Treasury Square in the state capital Aizawl, followed by a public meeting at Kawrtethawveng in Mamit district.
"Due to unavoidable reasons, Priyanka Gandhi's visit stands cancelled," a senior Congress leader said in Aizawl on Thursday.
The Congress is contesting in all the 40 seats.
In the outgoing assembly, it has four MLAs.
Polling for the Mizoram assembly will be held on November 7 and votes will be counted on December 3. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Kejriwal skips ED summons, campaigns in Madhya Pradesh; BJP sees red
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a case linked to the now scrapped Delhi excise policy and wrote to the central agency demanding the "recall" of its...
You can send Rs 2,000 notes by post to RBI for direct credit in bank accounts
People can send their Rs 2,000 banknotes to specified regional offices of the Reserve Bank through the insured post for credit in their bank accounts. This is a hassle-free option for the people who are away from the regional offices of...