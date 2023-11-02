No refugees in Jabalya: IDF after bombings





Taking to social media app X, Conricus said, "Jabalya is the permanent residence of Palestinians under Palestinian rule," adding that it is about time to put the "fictional" refugee claims to rest.





"No refugees there, just as my grandparents from Morocco and Poland who fled to Israel in 1948 are no longer refugees. Time to lay these fictional and hereditary refugee claims to rest @UNWRA @cnni," he added. -- ANI

Israel Defence Forces spokesperson Jonathan Conricus has said that Jabalya, which saw a barrage of Israeli airstrikes a day ago, is the permanent residence of Palestinians under Palestinian rule and there are no refugees there.