NewsClick founder, HR head sent to jail till Dec 1

NewsClick founder, HR head sent to jail till Dec 1November 02, 2023 14:51
Delhi court sends NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head Amit Chakravarty, to judicial custody till December 1.
A court in Mumbai had granted the Delhi Police 10 days to file their reply to an application moved by Prabir Purkayastha seeking release of his electronic devices seized during the investigation of a case lodged against him under anti-terror law UAPA over allegations that the news portal received money to spread pro-China propaganda.
TOP STORIES
Aurobindo Pharma: Strong prospects offset by valuation concerns
Since the start of this financial year (FY24), the stock of Aurobindo Pharma has been one of the top pharma gainers, enhancing investor wealth by over 68 per cent, with a third of those gains coming in the last three months. The stock...