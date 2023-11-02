RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
NewsClick founder, HR head sent to jail till Dec 1
November 02, 2023  14:51
image
Delhi court sends NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head Amit Chakravarty, to judicial custody till December 1. 

 A court in Mumbai had granted the Delhi Police 10 days to file their reply to an application moved by Prabir Purkayastha seeking release of his electronic devices seized during the investigation of a case lodged against him under anti-terror law UAPA over allegations that the news portal received money to spread pro-China propaganda.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kejriwal skips ED summons, asks agency to 'recall' notice
Kejriwal skips ED summons, asks agency to 'recall' notice

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday did not appear for questioning before the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy linked money laundering case and the agency is now expected to issue fresh summons to him, official...

Sunny-Bobby's Revelation: The Men They Called For Help
Sunny-Bobby's Revelation: The Men They Called For Help

From talking about their highs and lows to discussing their father Dharmendra's much-talked-about kiss in KJo's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the Deol brothers were a laugh riot on the show.

Aurobindo Pharma: Strong prospects offset by valuation concerns
Aurobindo Pharma: Strong prospects offset by valuation concerns

Since the start of this financial year (FY24), the stock of Aurobindo Pharma has been one of the top pharma gainers, enhancing investor wealth by over 68 per cent, with a third of those gains coming in the last three months. The stock...

Israel embassy releases chilling footage of Hamas attack
Israel embassy releases chilling footage of Hamas attack

In a televised screening for Indian journalists on Wednesday, the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi held a screening that revealed horrific and chilling videos of October 7, the day when over 2,000 terrorists entered Israel from the Gaza...

Recipe: Hemasri's Gujiya
Recipe: Hemasri's Gujiya

A traditional recipe to entertain guests on Diwali.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances