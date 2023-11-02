RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Mob at armoury: Situation calm but tense in Imphal
November 02, 2023  12:47
image
The situation in Manipur's capital Imphal remained calm but tense on Thursday, a day after security forces fired several rounds in the air to disperse a large mob of more than 2,000 people who tried to loot an armoury within the camp of the 1 Manipur Rifles.

 Several markets in the city remained closed but educational institutions, government offices and the Manipur High Court were functioning normally, while vehicles were seen plying on roads after the curfew was relaxed from 10 am. 

 The administration deployed additional state and central forces at major junctions and police personnel were seen patrolling the area near the Manipur Rifles camp. 

 "Yesterday's attempt to loot arms and ammunitions at 1st MR Battalion by armed miscreants was repulsed by combined security forces effectively," the state police said on Thursday. 

 The mob targeted the Manipur Rifles camp, close to the Raj Bhavan and the Chief Minister's Office in Imphal West district on Wednesday. Responding to the situation, the district authorities in Imphal East and West immediately withdrew the daily curfew relaxation from 5 am to 10 pm.

 District Magistrate Imphal East, however, relaxed the curfew restriction from 10 am to 6 pm on Thursday. Such a restriction was also lifted in Imphal West from 10 am to 5 pm. 

 The "restriction of movements of persons outside their respective residences has been relaxed from 10 am to 6 pm on Thursday" but "the relaxation does not apply to any gathering or large scale movement of persons or sit in protests or rally which is unlawful in nature," the government orders said. 

 Tension had been brewing in the state capital after an SDPO -- an officer of the rank of deputy superintendent of police belonging to the majority community -- was shot dead by tribal militants at Moreh town on Tuesday morning. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kejriwal skips ED summons, asks agency to 'recall' notice
Kejriwal skips ED summons, asks agency to 'recall' notice

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday did not appear for questioning before the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy linked money laundering case and the agency is now expected to issue fresh summons to him, official...

Tejas: Don't Get IAF Wrong!
Tejas: Don't Get IAF Wrong!

'For god's sake, portray the armed forces in the correct manner,' asserts IAF veteran Air Commodore Nitin Sathe after watching Tejas.

'I'm a very bad liar'
'I'm a very bad liar'

'We have a lot of stress in our everyday life, with our jobs, financial situation...' 'When a person comes to a theatre, it's nice to leave them feeling happy.'

CAT: 5 Tips To Improve Your Quant Score
CAT: 5 Tips To Improve Your Quant Score

Consistent practice is crucial for retaining math concepts and formulas, says rediffGURU CAT expert Ashish Sood.

CERT-In sends notice to Apple, begins probe into threat alert
CERT-In sends notice to Apple, begins probe into threat alert

CERT-In has started its probe in the Apple threat notification issue raised by opposition MPs, and a notice has been sent to the company, IT Secretary S Krishnan said on Thursday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances