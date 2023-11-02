Minor boy mauled to death by leopard in UP's Bojnor





Station house officer Sumit Rathi said Jigar was sleeping in the courtyard of his house on Wednesday when he was pulled away and mauled to death by the animal.





The minor's dismembered body was later recovered from a distance from the house and sent for post-mortem, he said.





The forest officials have set up cages in the area to catch the leopard. -- PTI

A 12-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard in Khatriwala village in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Thursday.