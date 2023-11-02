Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth assumes charge of South Western Command

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth assumes charge of South Western CommandNovember 02, 2023 01:04
Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth
Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth took over the reins of the Army's South Western Command on Wednesday, officials said.
Decorated army officer Lt Gen B S Raju has retired as the General Officer Commanding-in-chief of the Jaipur-based Sapta Shakti Command, handing over the charge to Lt Gen Seth.
Lt Gen Raju superannuated on October 31. Lt Gen Seth assumed charge of the Sapta Shakti Command in a solemn ceremony held at the Prerna Sthal, Jaipur Military Station, where he also paid his tributes to bravehearts.
He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.
The general officer commanded the Skinner's Horse, an armoured brigade, a counter-insurgency force in Jammu and Kashmir, besides a Strike Corps on the Western Front, officials said.
Prior to taking over command of the South Western Command, Lt Gen Seth was the general officer commanding, Delhi Area. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
ED attaches assets worth Rs 538 cr of Jet founder Naresh Goyal
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has attached in London, Dubai and India assets worth Rs 538 crore of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, his family members and companies as part of a money laundering investigation linked...
Day after Cong move, SP takes 65 LS seats in UP, gives 15 to INDIA bloc
The seat equation for the opposition alliance will become a matter of debate as UP Congress state president Ajay Rai mentioned that Congress is prepared for all 80 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and is ready to contest on all 80...