Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth assumes charge of South Western Command





Decorated army officer Lt Gen B S Raju has retired as the General Officer Commanding-in-chief of the Jaipur-based Sapta Shakti Command, handing over the charge to Lt Gen Seth.





Lt Gen Raju superannuated on October 31. Lt Gen Seth assumed charge of the Sapta Shakti Command in a solemn ceremony held at the Prerna Sthal, Jaipur Military Station, where he also paid his tributes to bravehearts.





He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.





The general officer commanded the Skinner's Horse, an armoured brigade, a counter-insurgency force in Jammu and Kashmir, besides a Strike Corps on the Western Front, officials said.





Prior to taking over command of the South Western Command, Lt Gen Seth was the general officer commanding, Delhi Area. -- PTI

