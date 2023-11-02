RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
LS revokes NCP MP Faisal's disqualification
November 02, 2023  17:31
image
The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday revoked the disqualification of Nationalist Congress Party member Mohammad Faizal PP from the Lower House of Parliament, weeks after the Supreme Court suspended his conviction in an attempt to murder case. 

Faizal's disqualification from the House has "ceased to operate subject to further judicial pronouncements", a notification issued by Lok Sabha secretary general Utpal Kumar Singh stated. 

He was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on October 4 for the second time this year.

This came after the Kerala high court declined to suspend the conviction of the MP from Lakshadweep in the 2009 attempt to murder case. 

Faizal was first disqualified as an MP on January 11, following his sentencing to 10 years' imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh by a sessions court in Kavaratti. 

The NCP leader was elected as the MP from Lakshadweep in 2014 and 2019. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

WC PHOTOS: India step on the accelerator
WC PHOTOS: India step on the accelerator

IMAGES from the World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka played at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Thursday

3 men strip, molest IIT-BHU student; make video of the act
3 men strip, molest IIT-BHU student; make video of the act

A student of IIT-Benares Hindu University, Varanasi, was allegedly molested and stripped by three motorcycle-borne men, who also recorded a video of the act, near her hostel, the police said on Thursday.

Mahua, Oppn MPs storm out over 'personal, unethical questions' by LS panel
Mahua, Oppn MPs storm out over 'personal, unethical questions' by LS panel

Opposition members of the Lok Sabha ethics committee on Thursday stormed out of a meeting along with Mahua Moitra, accusing the panel's chairperson of asking the Trinamool Congress MP personal and unethical questions.

Spinners make Afghanistan favourites against Holland
Spinners make Afghanistan favourites against Holland

Afghanistan (6 points) will not only look to secure two points against the Dutch (4 points) but also aim to win big and improve the net run-rate

Rubaiya case: Yasin Malik, aide appear in court; another accused identified
Rubaiya case: Yasin Malik, aide appear in court; another accused identified

Ali Mohammad Mir, who is the prime accused in the kidnapping case after Malik, had taken Rubaiya Sayeed in his vehicle to Sopore from Srinagar and kept her at a guesthouse.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances