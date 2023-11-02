RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kerala CM receives death threat at police station
November 02, 2023  10:49
image
A death threat against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was received at the state police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, police said on Thursday. The threat was made over a phone call to the control room of the police headquarters on Wednesday evening, it said. 

 On being asked whether a minor boy made that call as stated in news reports, police said they were investigating all angles. 

 A case has been registered in connection with the incident at Museum police station under sections 118(b) and 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act against the phone number used to make the threat, it said. Section 118(b) deals with knowingly spreading rumours or giving false alarms to mislead the police, fire brigade or any other essential service and section 120(0) deals with causing, through any means of communication, a nuisance of himself to any person by repeated or undesirable or anonymous call, letter, writing, message, e-mail or through a messenger. PTI
