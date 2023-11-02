Kejriwal to skip ED summons for MP poll rally





Kejriwal on Thursday demanded the Enforcement Directorate (ED) withdraw its notice, summoning him for questioning, claiming it was "illegal and politically motivated".





The ED has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. The probe agency will record his statement once he deposes at the probe agency's Delhi office at 11 am.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate today. He will hold a road show, along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh today.