Jawaan: 5 Minutes Extra On Netflix
November 02, 2023  09:51
Speaking about the release of Jawan on Netflix on his birthday today, Shah Rukh Khan says, "I'm absolutely thrilled that Jawan is now streaming worldwide on Netflix, in its uncut, extended version. Jawan's journey from script to screen has been nothing short of phenomenal and I can't wait for fans around the world to watch Jawan with their families. 

"Here's to our labour of love leaving its mark across the globe and to more exciting adventures in the world of cinema!"

-- Subhash  K Jha
