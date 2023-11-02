RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Jarange ends fast; gives govt 2 months time
November 02, 2023  20:14
image
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Thursday ended his nine-day-old indefinite fast for Maratha quota. 

Jarange ended his fast by consuming juice, but not before warning that he will lead a massive march to Mumbai if no decision was taken within two months. 

His announcement at the fast site in his village in Jalna district came after 4 state ministers met him and requested him to call off the indefinite hunger strike. 

A delegation of retired high court judges Sandeep Shinde, MG Gaikwad and some officials also met Jarange, who reiterated his demand for reservation for Marathas across Maharashtra. 

He demanded "fool proof reservation' and asked the state government to give him its assurance. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Jarange calls off fast, to march on Mumbai if Maratha quota not given in 2 months
Jarange calls off fast, to march on Mumbai if Maratha quota not given in 2 months

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Thursday ended his nine-day-old indefinite fast, but warned of a bigger agitation if no action was taken in two months on giving reservation benefits to the community.

FPIs hoist their sails as they head for calmer waters
FPIs hoist their sails as they head for calmer waters

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have withdrawn Rs 25,305 crore from domestic markets since September. FPIs were net sellers in the first two months of 2023, but from March to August, they purchased equities worth Rs 1.7 trillion....

WC PHOTOS: India thrash Sri Lanka by 302 runs, qualify for semi-finals
WC PHOTOS: India thrash Sri Lanka by 302 runs, qualify for semi-finals

IMAGES from the World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka played at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Thursday

Mizoram polls: Won't ally with BJP even if we fail to get majority, says ZPM
Mizoram polls: Won't ally with BJP even if we fail to get majority, says ZPM

Zoram People's Movement's working chairman K Sapdanga made the announcement after the Congress accused the party of entering into a "secret understanding" with the BJP for forming a post-poll alliance.

Mahua, Oppn MPs storm out over 'personal, unethical questions' by LS panel
Mahua, Oppn MPs storm out over 'personal, unethical questions' by LS panel

Opposition members of the Lok Sabha ethics committee on Thursday stormed out of a meeting along with Mahua Moitra, accusing the panel's chairperson of asking the Trinamool Congress MP personal and unethical questions.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances