Israel says death toll of soldiers has risen to 17

Israel says death toll of soldiers has risen to 17November 02, 2023 12:10
Israel's military has confirmed that one more of its soldiers has been killed in fighting in northern Gaza. This brings the number of Israeli soldiers killed since ground operations in Gaza were expanded last Friday to 17.
A military statement said a reserve soldier was killed by mortar fire on Wednesday in clashes near the border with the Gaza Strip.
Israeli media earlier reported that six soldiers were killed following the Israeli army's announcement of the deaths of nine soldiers during battles overnight in Gaza.