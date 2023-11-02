Indian-origin soldier killed in Gaza fighting





Mayor Benny Bitton took to Facebook to express his condolences on the death of Staff-Sgt. Halel Solomon, a person of Indian-origin.





"It is with great sorrow and grief that we announce the death of a son of Dimona, Halel Solomon, in the battle in Gaza," Bitton wrote on Facebook.





"Halel aspired to do a meaningful service and enlisted in the Givati Brigade. Halel was a devoted son and had respect for his parents always in his eyes. Possessing immense good qualities, he believed in endless giving, modesty, and humility. The whole city of Dimona is grieving his passing," the mayor said in a Facebook post.





He wrote further, "We share in the grief of parents Ronit and Mordechai and the sisters: Yasmin, Hila, Vared and Shaked. Halel Solomon studied at Alfasi and Amiasaf school. He went up to the Zinman division and studied at KMG High School. Hillel aspired to be a warrior and to do significant service and enlisted in Givat."





The names of the dead soldiers were announced on Wednesday, after families had been informed.





On Thursday morning, the death of a 17th serviceman was announced, according to the Times of Israel.





The soldiers were killed during the ground invasion in Gaza since Tuesday as Israel forces press deeper into the enclave, attacking dozens of targets affiliated with its Hamas terror group, The New York Times reported citing the Israeli military. -- ANI

