IIT student hangs self at Delhi home over stress





The body of Panav Jain, a fourth-year BTech student, was found by his parents at about 9 pm on Tuesday upon returning from their evening walk, they said.





Panav had hanged himself with a dupatta (scarf) at the weight lifting rod which was installed at their home, police said.





The victim's parents took him to Pushpanjali Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.





According to the police, Panav's father told them that his son had been suffering from stress and depression for the past few months and was also undergoing treatment for depression.





The police said no suicide note was recovered. Further investigations are on. -- PTI

