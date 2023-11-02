IIT student hangs self at Delhi home over stress

IIT student hangs self at Delhi home over stressNovember 02, 2023 00:21
A 23-year-old IIT-Delhi student committed suicide by hanging from a weight lifting rod at his house in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar area, the police said on Wednesday.
The body of Panav Jain, a fourth-year BTech student, was found by his parents at about 9 pm on Tuesday upon returning from their evening walk, they said.
Panav had hanged himself with a dupatta (scarf) at the weight lifting rod which was installed at their home, police said.
The victim's parents took him to Pushpanjali Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.
According to the police, Panav's father told them that his son had been suffering from stress and depression for the past few months and was also undergoing treatment for depression.
The police said no suicide note was recovered. Further investigations are on. -- PTI
