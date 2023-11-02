HC orders notice to TN home secy, DGP on contempt plea related to RSS route march

HC orders notice to TN home secy, DGP on contempt plea related to RSS route marchNovember 02, 2023 00:38
File image
The Madras high court on Wednesday ordered notice to Tamil Nadu home secretary and DGP for their appearance before the court in connection with a contempt of court case relating to RSS route march.
Justice G Jayachandran ordered notice to the state home secretary and DGP on the contempt petitions filed by R Thiagarajan alias Suresh and four others, which sought to punish the officials for disobeying the court order dated October 16, 2023.
The judge posted after four weeks, further hearing of the case.
According to the petitioners, they had submitted applications on September 13, 2023 to conduct the route march of RSS on October 22, 2023 on account of the Birth Centenary of Bharath Ratna Dr.Ambedkar and Vijaydasamy and take out procession at various parts of the State.
The police had sent a questionnaire seeking answers.
They had replied to the same, they added.
The petitioners said thereafter, they had filed petitions and this court had on October 16 directed the authorities to grant permission. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
ED attaches assets worth Rs 538 cr of Jet founder Naresh Goyal
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has attached in London, Dubai and India assets worth Rs 538 crore of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, his family members and companies as part of a money laundering investigation linked...
Day after Cong move, SP takes 65 LS seats in UP, gives 15 to INDIA bloc
The seat equation for the opposition alliance will become a matter of debate as UP Congress state president Ajay Rai mentioned that Congress is prepared for all 80 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and is ready to contest on all 80...