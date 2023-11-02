Hamas an excuse to invade Gaza: Iran envoy





In an interview with ANI, the Iranian envoy said, "The Zionist regime shows a lack of concern for the lives of the hostages. Despite the opportunity to exchange them by accepting the recent UNGA resolution, they chose to refuse. It is clear that countering Hamas is merely an excuse to invade Gaza and further expand their settlements and occupation."





He said that Israel has been on the losing side of this conflict. "From the very start, the Zionist regime has been on the losing side of this conflict, given its inhumane and self-contradictory nature. Rather than accepting defeat, they tragically persist in continuing this frightening drama, seemingly driven by a desire to revive their lost hubris," the envoy said.

-- ANI

As the Israel-Hamas conflict continues to grow tense, the Ambassador of Iran to India, Iraj Elahi, has strongly criticised Israel for countering Hamas terrorists, calling it an excuse to invade Gaza and further expand their settlements and occupation there.