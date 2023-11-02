RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Hamas an excuse to invade Gaza: Iran envoy
November 02, 2023  14:16
An injured Palestinian man waits in an ambulance. Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters
An injured Palestinian man waits in an ambulance. Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters
As the Israel-Hamas conflict continues to grow tense, the Ambassador of Iran to India, Iraj Elahi, has strongly criticised Israel for countering Hamas terrorists, calling it an excuse to invade Gaza and further expand their settlements and occupation there. 

 In an interview with ANI, the Iranian envoy said, "The Zionist regime shows a lack of concern for the lives of the hostages. Despite the opportunity to exchange them by accepting the recent UNGA resolution, they chose to refuse. It is clear that countering Hamas is merely an excuse to invade Gaza and further expand their settlements and occupation." 

 He said that Israel has been on the losing side of this conflict. "From the very start, the Zionist regime has been on the losing side of this conflict, given its inhumane and self-contradictory nature. Rather than accepting defeat, they tragically persist in continuing this frightening drama, seemingly driven by a desire to revive their lost hubris," the envoy said. 
-- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kejriwal skips ED summons, asks agency to 'recall' notice
Kejriwal skips ED summons, asks agency to 'recall' notice

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday did not appear for questioning before the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy linked money laundering case and the agency is now expected to issue fresh summons to him, official...

Sunny-Bobby's Revelation: The Men They Called For Help
Sunny-Bobby's Revelation: The Men They Called For Help

From talking about their highs and lows to discussing their father Dharmendra's much-talked-about kiss in KJo's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the Deol brothers were a laugh riot on the show.

Aurobindo Pharma: Strong prospects offset by valuation concerns
Aurobindo Pharma: Strong prospects offset by valuation concerns

Since the start of this financial year (FY24), the stock of Aurobindo Pharma has been one of the top pharma gainers, enhancing investor wealth by over 68 per cent, with a third of those gains coming in the last three months. The stock...

Israel embassy releases chilling footage of Hamas attack
Israel embassy releases chilling footage of Hamas attack

In a televised screening for Indian journalists on Wednesday, the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi held a screening that revealed horrific and chilling videos of October 7, the day when over 2,000 terrorists entered Israel from the Gaza...

Recipe: Hemasri's Gujiya
Recipe: Hemasri's Gujiya

A traditional recipe to entertain guests on Diwali.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances