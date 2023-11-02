Filthy questions! Mahua, MPs walk out of meet





The Opposition MPs said the committee asked "personal and unethical questions" to Moitra, and one of the MPs leaked details of the meeting to the media while it was going on.





"What kind of meeting was this? They are asking all kinds of filthy questions," Moitra, visibly upset, told reporters as she and the Opposition MPs stormed out of the room.





A large part of her deposition before the committee was about her relationship with Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai as she appeared to blame him for leaks and the allegations, news agency PTI reported.

Opposition MPs including TMC MP Mahua Moitra and BSP MP Danish Ali, walked out from the Parliament Ethics Committee meeting. TMC MP Mahua Moitra appeared before the Parliament Ethics Committee in connection with the 'cash for query' charge against her.