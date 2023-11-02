RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Elon Musk's son also named Chandrasekhar, Union IT minister discovers in UK
November 02, 2023  22:31
Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Union IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is in the UK to represent India at the AI Safety Summit, bumped into Tesla CEO Elon Musk and discovered a new namesake in his son. 

Taking to Musk-owned X, formerly Twitter, the Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics and Technology posted that the tech billionaire shared that his son with tech venture capitalist Shivon Zilis has the middle name "Chandrasekhar', after Nobel laureate Professor Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar. 

"Look who I bumped into at the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park, UK,' Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted along with his picture with Musk from the encounter. 

"Elon Musk shared that his son with Shivon Zilis has a middle name 'Chandrasekhar' -- named after 1983 Nobel physicist Prof S. Chandrasekhar," he said. 

The Indian astrophysicist won the Nobel Prize for Physics for his theoretical studies of the physical processes of importance to the structure and evolution of the stars. 

"Haha, yes, that's true. We call him Sekhar for short, but the name was chosen in honour of our children's heritage and the amazing Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar," responded Zilis to Chandrasekhar's post. 

Chandrasekhar has joined representatives from around the world at the artificial intelligence safety meet hosted by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Bletchley Park in Buckinghamshire -- the home of modern computing where celebrated British mathematician Alan Turing's team broke the Enigma code during the Second World War. 

He has held a series of meetings on the sidelines of the summit, including with UK Minister of State for AI and Intellectual Property Jonathan Camrose and Australian Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic. -- PTI
