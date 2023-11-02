Documentary-maker killed in collision between two bikes in Delhi

Documentary-maker killed in collision between two bikes in DelhiNovember 02, 2023 01:32
A 30-year-old documentary-maker was killed in a collision between two motorcycles near south Delhi's Panchsheel Enclave, the police said on Wednesday.
The incident occurred on Saturday at about 9.30 pm, they said, adding that Piyush Pal was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died during treatment on Tuesday.
A call regarding the incident was received at Hauz Khas police station at 10.11 pm.
When police reached the spot, the two motorcycle riders -- Pal and Bunty (26) -- were found to be shifted to different hospitals, a senior police officer said.
The accident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera in which Pal's motorcycle is seen hitting a bike being driven by Bunty, who works as a driver in Gurugram.
"On the statement of Bunty and analysis of CCTV footage, an FIR was registered against the offending bike rider. But on Tuesday, around 6 pm, we got information about Pal's death," the officer said.
Meanwhile, Pal's friend Sunny Bose alleged that Bunty's motorcycle hit the victim's bike from the rear.
"This is totally strange to know that the police registered a case against Piyush. We lost our friend who just celebrated his birthday two months ago on September 15,' Bose said. -- PTI
