Chandrababu admitted in Hyd hospital for treatment
November 02, 2023  22:55
Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday was admitted in a corporate hospital in Hyderabad for a health checkup and further treatment, party sources said. 

Naidu was admitted in AIG Hospital, Gachibowli, Hyderabad where he is undergoing some medical tests. 

The results of these tests are expected on Friday after which further decisions will be taken about his treatment. 

Based on these medical tests' results, it will be determined whether he (Naidu) will return home or stay in the hospital, the party source said. 

At first, the former CM would consult doctors on a skin allergy after which he will be treated for cataract and other health issues. 

An overall body checkup will also be done. -- PTI
