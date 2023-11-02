Act fast or Thane may face water woes, warns BJP MLA





Speaking to reporters after visiting five water tanks in the city, he said the Thane Municipal Corporation was giving permission to several high-rises, while areas like Ghodbunder Road was booming.





"There are 70 water tanks for storage and supply in the city of 27 lakh people. The city gets 500 million litres per day but this needs to be increased by at least 10 per cent soon," he said.





After a review by civic chief Abhijit Bangar during the day, the TMC said Thane gets 585 MLD water, comprising 250 MLD from its own sources, 135 MLD from MIDC, 115 MLD from STEM and 85 MLD from BMC.





As per Bangar, there is a proposal to supply 400 MLD from Kalu dam and 100 MLD from Mumri dam in Sahapur, 200 MLD from Deherje in Vikramgad and 50 MLD each from Bhatsa, MIDC and STEM.





In a recent press release, the TMC had said the city will need 1,116 MLD water by 2053, as the population will reach 59 lakh. -- PTI

The civic body must take immediate measures or else Thane city may face water woes in the months to come, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Sanjay Kelkar said on Thursday.