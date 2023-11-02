RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


70 UNRWA workers killed in Gaza
November 02, 2023  16:38
image
Since 7 October, at least 70 UNRWA staff have been killed in Gaza. According to the UNRWA, this is the highest number of UN aid workers killed in a conflict in such a short time. 
