4 Maha ministers meet Maratha activist Jarange

4 Maha ministers meet Maratha activist JarangeNovember 02, 2023 19:26
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange
Just in: Four Maharashtra ministers met Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, and requested him to end his 9-day-old fast.
The ministers told him that Maratha quota debate in Maharashtra legislature will be held on December 8.
More details soon. -- PTI
