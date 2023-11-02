RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


4 Maha ministers meet Maratha activist Jarange
November 02, 2023  19:26
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange
Just in: Four Maharashtra ministers met Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, and requested him to end his 9-day-old fast. 

The ministers told him that Maratha quota debate in Maharashtra legislature will be held on December 8. 

More details soon. -- PTI
