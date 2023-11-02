RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


33 journalists killed in Israel-Hamas conflict: Report
November 02, 2023  23:51
Since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, a total of 33 journalists have lost their lives, CNN reported citing a statement by the Committee to Protect Journalists released on Thursday. 

Among the casualties, there were 28 Palestinian journalists, four Israeli journalists, and one journalist from Lebanon, according to the CPJ. 

Additionally, eight journalists were reported as injured, and nine others were either missing or detained, as stated by the CPJ. 

The Israel-Gaza war has taken a severe toll on journalists since Hamas launched its unprecedented attack against Israel on October 7 and Israel declared war on the militant Palestinian group, launching strikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip. 

"CPJ is investigating all reports of journalists and media workers killed, injured, detained, or missing in the war, including those hurt as hostilities spread to neighbouring Lebanon. As of November 2, CPJ's preliminary investigations showed at least 33 journalists and media workers were among more than 10,000 killed since the war began on October 7--with an estimated 8,935 Palestinian deaths in Gaza and the West Bank and 1,400 deaths in Israel," the New York-based organisation said in its statement. 

CPJ is also investigating numerous unconfirmed reports of other journalists being killed, missing, detained, hurt, or threatened, and of damage to media offices and journalists' homes. -- PTI
