2 Al-Badr terrorist associates arrested in Srinagar, weapons recovered





During late night checking at a security checkpoint along Shalteng Bridge, two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr were arrested, the spokesperson said.





The militant associates have been identified as Yawar Rashid and Basit Nabi, both residents of Saderbala area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district, he said.





During the search, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a pistol, two pistol magazines, 28 pistol rounds and a hand grenade were recovered from their possession, the spokesperson said.





A case was registered and an investigation has been initiated, he added. -- PTI

