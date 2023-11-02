RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
2 Al-Badr terrorist associates arrested in Srinagar, weapons recovered
November 02, 2023  23:33
image
Two militant associates of Al-Badr outfit were arrested in Shalteng area here and arms and ammunition were recovered from them, the police said on Thursday. 

During late night checking at a security checkpoint along Shalteng Bridge, two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr were arrested, the spokesperson said. 

The militant associates have been identified as Yawar Rashid and Basit Nabi, both residents of Saderbala area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district, he said. 

During the search, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a pistol, two pistol magazines, 28 pistol rounds and a hand grenade were recovered from their possession, the spokesperson said. 

A case was registered and an investigation has been initiated, he added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sizzling Shami etches name in annals of ODI WC
Sizzling Shami etches name in annals of ODI WC

Cites 'being in rhythm' as factor for success

NIA arrests Jharkhand resident as 8th accused in Pune ISIS module case
NIA arrests Jharkhand resident as 8th accused in Pune ISIS module case

The arrested person was identified as Mohammad Shahnawaz Alam, a resident of Hazaribagh area of Jharkhand.

Toss goes Sri Lanka's way but India 'got lucky' at Wankhede
Toss goes Sri Lanka's way but India 'got lucky' at Wankhede

Rohit Sharma, did not mind losing the toss and said he would have batted first nonetheless and "under the lights, it will be nice for the seamers to bowl".

Delhi govt orders to shut primary schools for 2 days due to rising pollution
Delhi govt orders to shut primary schools for 2 days due to rising pollution

Pollution levels in the national capital entered the "severe" zone for the first time this season on Thursday, with scientists warning of a further spike over the next two weeks.

Was subject to proverbial vastraharan, Mahua writes to LS speaker
Was subject to proverbial vastraharan, Mahua writes to LS speaker

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday alleging that she was subjected to the "proverbial vastraharan" by the chairperson of the ethics committee during a hearing on the cash-for-query...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances