UN official quits over 'genocide' of Palestinians





Craig Mokhiber, who was stepping down having reached retirement age, wrote: "Once again we are seeing a genocide unfolding before our eyes and the organization we serve appears powerless to stop it," reports Pilkington.





The UNHCHR director reportedly wrote to the high commissioner in Geneva on October 28.





theguardian.com, here. "This is text book case of genocide," Mokhiber wrote, and said the US, UK and much of Europe were not only "refusing to meet their treaty obligations" under the Geneva Conventions but were also arming Israel's assault and providing political and diplomatic cover for it, Pilkington reports in

The director of the New York office of the UN high commissioner for human rights has left his post, protesting that the UN is "failing' in its duty to prevent what he categorises as genocide of Palestinian civilians in Gaza under Israeli bombardment and citing the US, UK and much of Europe as "wholly complicit in the horrific assault', reports Ed Pilkington in