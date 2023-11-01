RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
UN official quits over 'genocide' of Palestinians
November 01, 2023  13:35
Pic: Mohammed Salem/Reuters
Pic: Mohammed Salem/Reuters
The director of the New York office of the UN high commissioner for human rights has left his post, protesting that the UN is "failing' in its duty to prevent what he categorises as genocide of Palestinian civilians in Gaza under Israeli bombardment and citing the US, UK and much of Europe as "wholly complicit in the horrific assault', reports Ed Pilkington in The Guardian

Craig Mokhiber, who was stepping down having reached retirement age, wrote: "Once again we are seeing a genocide unfolding before our eyes and the organization we serve appears powerless to stop it," reports Pilkington. 

The UNHCHR director reportedly wrote to the high commissioner in Geneva on October 28.  

"This is text book case of genocide," Mokhiber wrote, and said the US, UK and much of Europe were not only "refusing to meet their treaty obligations" under the Geneva Conventions but were also arming Israel's assault and providing political and diplomatic cover for it, Pilkington reports in theguardian.comhere.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Stunning Deepika, Alia, Manushi, Katrina!
Stunning Deepika, Alia, Manushi, Katrina!

The Ambanis sure know how to throw a party.

SC asks Teesta, husband to cooperate with Gujarat police
SC asks Teesta, husband to cooperate with Gujarat police

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed activist Teesta Setalvad and her husband Javed Anand to cooperate with the Gujarat Police in connection with a case filed against them over alleged misappropriation of funds.

Aww! Meet Debina Bonnerjee's Cute Kids
Aww! Meet Debina Bonnerjee's Cute Kids

The actor shared such beautiful moments on the ramp with her little girls.

Maratha quota: Jarange's ultimatum as CM holds all-party meet
Maratha quota: Jarange's ultimatum as CM holds all-party meet

Activist Manoj Jarange on Wednesday reiterated that he will stop drinking water from Wednesday evening if his demand for reservation to the Maratha community is not fulfilled by the Maharashtra government.

From Adani to Torrent, India Inc taps overseas funds for local M&As
From Adani to Torrent, India Inc taps overseas funds for local M&As

Foreign banks and private credit funds are queuing up to fund acquisitions by Indian companies who are buying out their local rivals. The Adani Group, Torrent Group, and the Hindujas have approached several foreign banks and private...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances