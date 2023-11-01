RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


There is an above-zero chance that AI will kill us all: Elon Musk
November 01, 2023  20:49
Tesla CEO and 'X' owner, Elon Musk said on Wednesday that artificial intelligence could endanger the existence of human civilisation. 

"There is some chance, above zero, that AI will kill us all. I think it's slow but there is some chance. I think this also concerns the fragility of human civilization. If you study history, you will realise that every civilisation has a sort of lifespan," he said. 

His remarks came during a media interaction as he arrived to attend the United Kingdom hosted world's first global Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit. 

Moreover, Musk was also seen having conversations with some of the participants at the summit. 

Earlier, a day before attending the AI summit, Musk appeared on comedian Joe Rogan's podcast, in which he that artificial intelligence, if programmed by people in the "environmental movement", may lead to the extinction of humanity. 

In the podcast, he said, "Actually, what I think the biggest danger is for AI is that if AI is implicitly programmed, I don't think they explicitly but implicitly programmed with values that led to the destruction of downtown San Francisco. And a bunch of these AI companies are in San Francisco or in the San Francisco Bay Area. Then you could implicitly program an AI to believe that extinction of humanity is what it should try to do." -- ANI
