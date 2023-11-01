RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Suspected drug racketeer Lalit Patil sent to Pune police custody till Nov 7
November 01, 2023  23:31
A court in Maharashtra's Pune city on Wednesday remanded till November 7 drug racketeer Lalit Patil and two others in the custody of the city police, who are investigating the seizure of mephedrone from outside the Sassoon General Hospital in Pune. 

The development comes a day after the Pune police received the custody of Patil and two others from a Mumbai court. 

The trio was produced in a Pune court, which sent them to police custody. 

Seeking their remand for 14 days, the prosecution told the court that a thorough investigation is required in the case as the magnitude of the case is bigger and needed to be unearthed. 

The defence counsel, representing Patil, however, objected to the prosecution's 14-day custody demand and told the court that Patil had a threat from the police authorities. 

He also claimed that during his stay in the Sassoon General Hospital, he was beaten up by the police. 

After hearing the argument, the court remanded Patil and two others in the police custody. 

Patil, the main accused in a Rs 300 crore mephedrone seizure case, was arrested in Bengaluru on October 17, more than two weeks after he escaped from the government-run Sassoon Hospital in Pune. -- PTI
