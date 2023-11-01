RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sheikh Hasina's daughter nominated regional director of WHO SE Asia
November 01, 2023  14:42
Saima Wazed with US President Joe Biden and her mother at the Delhi G20 summit
Saima Wazed with US President Joe Biden and her mother at the Delhi G20 summit
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's daughter Saima Wazed, a mental health expert, has been nominated as the next regional director of the World Health Organization's South-East Asia region. 

Dr Shambhu Prasad Acharya, a senior WHO official, was the other candidate. He was nominated by Nepal. 

The member States voted to nominate Wazed to the post during a closed meeting at the 76th session of the WHO Regional Committee for the South-East Asia Region. 

The nomination will be submitted to the WHO Executive Board during its 154th session which will take place from January 22 to 27 in Geneva, Switzerland, according to a statement from the world health body. 

Wazed will take office on February 1, 2024.
