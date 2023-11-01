RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Seizures worth over Rs 427 cr made in poll-bound Telangana
November 01, 2023  23:25
image
Enforcement agencies have seized unaccounted cash, gold, liquor and freebies worth over Rs 427 crore in Telangana as on Wednesday, after the model code of conduct came into force in the state on October 9. 

On freebies, a central election team, which held a meeting with state election officials in Hyderabad directed them to add the cost of it in the account of candidate concerned, after the approval of nominations, a release issued by the office of the Telangana chief electoral officer. 

Regarding seizures, the team advised the state officials to go lenient if the case is genuine, if convinced with the evidence. 

A total of over Rs 151.5 crore in cash, 263.7 kg gold, 1091 kg silver, and other valuables all worth over Rs 165.2 crore, besides liquor worth over Rs 44.9 crore, ganja valued at Rs 23.3 crore and other items/freebies worth Rs 42 crore were seized, the statement issued from the office of CEO said. 

Since October 9 (when the schedule for the Telangana assembly elections was announced) till November 1, the total cumulative seizure by law enforcement agencies is valued at over Rs 427 crore, it said. 

The state goes to polls on November 30. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

World Cup 2023: Hardik ruled out of Sri Lanka game
World Cup 2023: Hardik ruled out of Sri Lanka game

India will still be without injured vice-captain Hardik Pandya for Thursday's World Cup match against Sri Lanka.

World Cup: India's bowlers not seeking 'rest' despite workload
World Cup: India's bowlers not seeking 'rest' despite workload

India captain Rohit Sharma stressed that his bowlers have not asked for any rest despite their busy schedule in World Cup 2023.

Mob tries to storm Manipur police office for arms
Mob tries to storm Manipur police office for arms

Security forces fired several rounds in the air to disperse the mob, officials said.

World Cup: 'Sky is the limit' for rampaging Proteas
World Cup: 'Sky is the limit' for rampaging Proteas

South Africa sealed a comprehensive 190-run victory over New Zealand on Wednesday for their sixth win in seven matches.

I am not swinging my bat mindlessly: Rohit
I am not swinging my bat mindlessly: Rohit

Rohit Sharma reminded every one that he is not just going out there and swinging his bat without any thought.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances