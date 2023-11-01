Seizures worth over Rs 427 cr made in poll-bound Telangana





On freebies, a central election team, which held a meeting with state election officials in Hyderabad directed them to add the cost of it in the account of candidate concerned, after the approval of nominations, a release issued by the office of the Telangana chief electoral officer.





Regarding seizures, the team advised the state officials to go lenient if the case is genuine, if convinced with the evidence.





A total of over Rs 151.5 crore in cash, 263.7 kg gold, 1091 kg silver, and other valuables all worth over Rs 165.2 crore, besides liquor worth over Rs 44.9 crore, ganja valued at Rs 23.3 crore and other items/freebies worth Rs 42 crore were seized, the statement issued from the office of CEO said.





Since October 9 (when the schedule for the Telangana assembly elections was announced) till November 1, the total cumulative seizure by law enforcement agencies is valued at over Rs 427 crore, it said.





The state goes to polls on November 30. -- PTI

