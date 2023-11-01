Rupee falls 3 paise to 83.27 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee depreciated 3 paise to 83.27 against the US dollar in the morning session on Wednesday, tracking a strong American currency overseas and muted trend in domestic equities.





Persistent foreign fund outflows also weighed on the local unit, forex traders said.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.26 against the dollar. It touched a low of 83.27 in initial deals, registering a fall of 3 paise over its previous close.





On Tuesday, the rupee settled at 83.24 against the American currency. -- PTI

