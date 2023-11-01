Row over Israel-Palestine lecture at Haryana varsity





A spokesperson of the O P Jindal Global University rubbished the allegation, saying "the videos have been taken out of context".





The lecture was titled "History and Politics of the Palestinian present'.





Sharing video clips of the lecture on 'X', formerly Twitter, Mumbai BJP spokesperson Suresh Nakhua said, "An event in support of Hamas, a terrorist organisation, was organised in O P Jindal Global University."





"During this event, concerns were raised regarding the potential targeting of Hindu culture, Hinduism, Hindutva, RSS, BJP & Indian Army which reportedly caused discomfort among some students and faculties," he added. -- PTI

A lecture on the Israel-Palestine conflict organised at a private university in Haryana's Sonepat triggered a controversy on Wednesday with some Bharatiya Janata Party leaders sharing video clips of it to allege that the event was in support of the Hamas.