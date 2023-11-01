RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Read: Mahua Moitra's letter to Lok Sabha ethics committee
November 01, 2023  17:57
TMC member of Parliament Mahua Moitra, who is scheduled to appear before the Lok Sabha ethics committee tomorrow, in a letter to the chairperson of the committee on Tuesday said she will appear before the panel as scheduled, but questioned whether it was the appropriate forum to examine allegations of alleged criminality. 

On Wednesday, the feisty MP released her letter to the ethics committee. 

 'Since Ethics Committee deemed it fit to release my summons to the media I think it is important I too release my letter to the Committee before my "hearing' tomorrow,' Moitra posted on X. 

You can read her letters here, and here.
