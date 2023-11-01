RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ram Lalla's idol to be placed on 8-ft-tall gold-plated throne inside Ayodhya temple
November 01, 2023  09:00
image
The idol of Ram Lalla will be placed on an eight-feet-tall gold-plated marble throne inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has said.

The throne is being made by artisans in Rajasthan and it will reach Ayodhya by December 15, he said on Tuesday.

It will be eight-feet tall, three-feet long and four-feet wide.

Also, the construction of the sanctum sanctorum has been completed, said Anil Mishra, a member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The ground floor of the Ram temple has to be prepared by December 15 while 80 per cent of the work on the first floor is complete, he said.

As many as 17 pillars on the first floor have been installed, and only two more are remaining. The roof of the first floor is expected to be built by December 15, Mishra said, adding the flooring work of Parikrama Marg has also been completed and the work of laying marble on the floor of the Griha Mandap is going on.

The roofs of all three floors of the passenger convenience centre have been constructed while the work on the entrance gate of Ram Mandir's outer wall ('parkota') is in the final stage and will be completed by the end of November, he said.

Mishra also said devotees have donated large amounts of gold and silver items which will be melted as it is difficult to store them.

The melting work will be done under the guidance of a reputed organisation, he added.  -- PTI
