RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
No fireworks at Delhi, Mumbai WC matches due to poor AQI
November 01, 2023  12:05
Representational image. Pic: Reuters
Representational image. Pic: Reuters
The BCCI has banned the display of fireworks during the remaining World Cup games in Delhi and Mumbai due to worsening air quality in the two mega cities.

Delhi has only one match left to host, the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka game on November 6, while Mumbai are scheduled to host two more league games, on November 2 and November 7, and the semifinal on November 15.          
"BCCI is sensitive to environmental concerns. I took up the matter formally with the ICC and there won't be any fireworks display in Mumbai, which can add to the pollution level," said BCCI secretary Jay Shah in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Board is committed to combating environmental issues and will always place the interest of our fans and stakeholders at the forefront. The BCCI acknowledges the urgent concern surrounding air quality in both Mumbai and New Delhi.

"While we strive to host the ICC World Cup in a manner befitting the celebration of cricket, we remain steadfast in our commitment to prioritising the health and safety of all our stakeholders."

Delhi's air quality remained in the "very poor" category for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday with an air quality index (AQI) of 372.        The pollution situation has been alarming in Mumbai also.

The Bombay high court on Tuesday expressed concern over the "deteriorating" air quality index in Mumbai while taking suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the issue. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Maratha quota: 99 held in violence-hit Beed so far
Maratha quota: 99 held in violence-hit Beed so far

Maharashtra's Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Sanjay Saxena has visited Beed district to take stock of the situation after large scale violence there during the quota agitation, an official said on Wednesday.

Mother who fled to India from US charged with son's murder
Mother who fled to India from US charged with son's murder

The mother of a six-year-old boy who fled to India from the US in March this year has been indicted by a grand jury on several new charges including capital murder.

'Lacklustre Market Is Good Time To Invest'
'Lacklustre Market Is Good Time To Invest'

'Historically, equities have consistently outperformed debt, gold, property, and other assets over a reasonable period.'

No firework display in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches
No firework display in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches

Delhi's air quality remained in the "very poor" category for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday with an air quality index (AQI) of 372.

The Most Important Person In Aishwarya's Life
The Most Important Person In Aishwarya's Life

'My world changed the day Aaradhya was born.'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances