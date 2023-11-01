RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mob gheraos Manipur police office for arms
November 01, 2023  20:29
A mob on Wednesday tried to gherao a Manipur police office complex demanding arms in Imphal, the capital of the restive state, prompting the authorities to order firing of several rounds in the air and withdraw curfew relaxations in two districts, officials said. 

The Manipur government has withdrawn the daily curfew relaxation from 5 am to 10 pm in Imphal East and West districts "with immediate effect owing to developing law and order situation", according to an official order. 

The decision came following the attempt by a group of people to gherao the 1st Manipur Rifles complex, close to Raj Bhavan and Chief Minister's Office in Imphal West district, demanding weapons. 

Security forces fired several rounds in the air to disperse the mob, officials said. 

Tension had been brewing in the state capital after an on-duty sub-divisional police officer at Moreh town was shot dead by tribal militants on Tuesday morning. 

In another incident, three police personnel suffered bullet injuries when militants ambushed a convoy of the state force at Sinam in Tengnoupal district on Tuesday afternoon. 

The convoy was sent to Moreh as reinforcement to assist in conducting operations. -- PTI
