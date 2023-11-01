Maratha protestors burn tyres, block highway for 8 hours





Except for emergency services like ambulances and school buses, no vehicle was allowed to ply on the highway from 10 am to 6 pm, officials said.





Separately, lawyers belonging to the Maratha community took out a rally in Latur city. A hunger strike was also observed. They claimed that Marathas are Kunbis as per the records dating back to the pre-Independence period and the Nizam era, which makes them eligible to get the reservation under the OBC category.





In Nagzari village, thousands of farmers, including women, took out a morcha with bullock carts and tractors. The rally covered a distance of 20 km before culminating at the district collectorate, where a memorandum was submitted to the district collector.





In Katgaon village, members of the Maratha community organised a symbolic funeral procession and raised slogans against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnvis and Ajit Pawar.

Members of Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) on Wednesday blocked the Latur-Solapur highway in Maharashtra by setting tyres on fire over the Maratha quota demand, disrupting traffic in both directions.