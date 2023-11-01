RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Maratha protestors burn tyres, block highway for 8 hours
November 01, 2023  22:00
image
Members of Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) on Wednesday blocked the Latur-Solapur highway in Maharashtra by setting tyres on fire over the Maratha quota demand, disrupting traffic in both directions. 

Except for emergency services like ambulances and school buses, no vehicle was allowed to ply on the highway from 10 am to 6 pm, officials said. 

Separately, lawyers belonging to the Maratha community took out a rally in Latur city. A hunger strike was also observed. They claimed that Marathas are Kunbis as per the records dating back to the pre-Independence period and the Nizam era, which makes them eligible to get the reservation under the OBC category. 

In Nagzari village, thousands of farmers, including women, took out a morcha with bullock carts and tractors. The rally covered a distance of 20 km before culminating at the district collectorate, where a memorandum was submitted to the district collector. 

In Katgaon village, members of the Maratha community organised a symbolic funeral procession and raised slogans against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnvis and Ajit Pawar.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

I am not swinging my bat mindlessly: Rohit
I am not swinging my bat mindlessly: Rohit

Rohit Sharma reminded every one that he is not just going out there and swinging his bat without any thought.

World Cup: South Africa rout Kiwis; close in on semis
World Cup: South Africa rout Kiwis; close in on semis

South Africa's bowlers chipped away at the wickets to stay on course for a huge victory against New Zealand.

'Situation not ideal': Rohit on alarming pollution level
'Situation not ideal': Rohit on alarming pollution level

India captain Rohit Sharma expressed deep concerns about the vitiated air quality in Indian cities.

Review plea filed against SC verdict on same-sex marriage
Review plea filed against SC verdict on same-sex marriage

The review plea by one of the petitioners Udit Sood has been filed with the apex court registry.

Leopard that terrorised Bengaluru for 5 days shot dead
Leopard that terrorised Bengaluru for 5 days shot dead

After three days of intense search operations, forest department officials tracked the wild cat in the city's outskirts at Kudlu Gate near Electronic City in Bengaluru South.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances